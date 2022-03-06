Beauty influencer Khay Republik took to Twitter to swoon over her gorgeous house and attested the achievement to her subscribers

She posted pics of herself in the kitchen with a celebratory drink in hand and captioned the images with a token of gratitude

Tweeps were in disbelief at what seemed like an impossible feat and argued that the house was a rental, while some congratulated her on the purchase

Proving that beauty sells, fashion blogger and influencer Khay Republik gleefully showed off her new crib on Twitter and claimed that acquiring it was thanks to her subscribers.

The beauty and fashion pioneer started her influencer journey on YouTube where she would offer advice, tips and hacks on different issues that women face.

Mzansi is inspired by fashion and beauty blogger Khay Republik, who swooned about her subscribers, whom she says helped her secure a new crib. Image: Getty Images

Khay posted pics on Twitter of herself while she posed in a beautiful kitchen with a glass in her hand and attributed the achievement to her subscribers. Tweeps were mostly inspired by her success, though some were sceptical and claimed that the house was a rental.

@GaliKhunyedi asked:

"Guys, where do you find these cute apartments?"

@PurplePisces applauded Khay for thanking her fans:

Inspired by Khay's success, @gomo_segakweng said:

"Bathong baby, we’ll definitely get there."

One of Khay's subscribers, elated over the influencer's success, wrote:

"I'm soooooo happy for you and proud of myself as a subscriber because I've been here omggg❤❤❤"

Another Tweep left in awe was @tharealshawtyy, who said:

