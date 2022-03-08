Wendy Mashinini is an inspiring Mzansi woman who is using her voice to raise awareness during World Kidney Awareness Month

Owning her own non-profit organisation, Wendy and the foundation are raising funds to donate a dialysis machine

Wendy wants to create awareness on the hard-to-talk-about topics, like organ trafficking and socio-economic struggles, that leave some with no option

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is World Kidney Awareness Month and a selfless Mzansi lady named Wendy Mashinini is using her voice to make an impact.

Wendy Mashinini is doing the most for World Kidney Awareness Month through her foundation. Image: supplied

Source: UGC

Wendy has her own NPO called the Wendy Mashinini Foundation, which is focused on raising awareness of renal health and related illnesses and shedding light on issues such as organ trafficking and organ donation.

Organ trafficking leaves many deserving patients without help and many innocent people risking their lives just to put food on the table. Getting an organ transplant is expensive and Wendy is doing her best to help raise funds and awareness so those less fortunate can have a fighting chance.

Briefly News had the opportunity to speak to the inspirational woman and ask a few questions on what this all means to her and many others suffering from kidney diseases.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Wendy was the speaker at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital World Kidney Day 2018 and 2019. She has also been running a drive for a children’s home that looks after chronic renal patients.

In the spirit of World Kidney Awareness Month, Wendy and her organisation are looking to donate its first-ever dialysis machine. They are doing this with the help of the public as the organisation runs solely on donations.

"We are doing a drive for a children's home that houses paediatric renal patients and assists them in receiving the necessary treatment that they need."

Having been a kidney disease patient herself, Wendy understands the dire need for support. The medical infrastructure in government hospitals is nowhere near well-enough equipped and this is why people like Wendy are stepping in to do their bit.

Wendy does not only help people with kidney diseases, though, she gets involved wherever she can.

"The organisation assisted the ICO (a organisation that is focused on assisting troubled youth who suffer with substance abuse in getting the necessary treatment they require) in having their first ever Christmas party in 2021, which they had never had since its inception in 2011."

Selfless woman offers to be surrogate mom for childless family

In other inspiring news, Briefly News reported that a 29-year-old lady has offered to become a surrogate mother for a family that has not been blessed with a kid and is still struggling to have a baby.

The soft-spoken Irene Mugo said that she desires to make a family struggling to have babies happy.

"I am a mom of two kids. I just desire to help a family with fertility issues to be happy and have a complete family as they desire," she said.

Source: Briefly News