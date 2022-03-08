South African online user @caseywaves took to social media to share the impressive news about his finances

He posted on Twitter that he has made enough money to cover his rent and expenses for the whole year

Online users were inspired and impressed by the young man’s financial management skills and responded with positive messages

We only just entered the month of March and self-taught photographer and online user @caseywaves took to social media to share the impressive news about how well he has managed his finances so early in the year.

A young man left his followers inspired after sharing that he'd made enough money cover his expenses for the year. Image: @caseywaves/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter he said:

“Made enough to cover my rent and expenses for the year. I’m worried about next year’s problems now.”

The young man has made the conscious decision to manage his finances intelligently, giving him peace of mind and less to worry about for the rest of the year.

It's freeing to know that you've got everything under control and you're headed in the right direction. His online friends were very impressed by this move as well as by his financial discipline. Check out their reactions to the post:

@Slee_Nzama wrote:

“Major Sbwl... Big ups to you man.”

@Seez_Way shared:

“Well deserved. You're at an advantage.”

@SumtingN reacted:

“Love it for you Casey!”

@Nokulunga_Flo commented:

"The financial discipline that must have taken, salute."

@powerpuff_kxx said:

“Talk about living in the future.”

@Sphazizi suggested:

“Rent or bond? If it's rent and you don’t have bond, you should look into owning.”

@SboneloHlophe asked:

“May I ask why you don't think of buying and paying a bond instead?”

Fella chuffed to move up in the world, welcomes newfound freedom

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that another Mzansian has made the massive leap from living under someone else's roof to moving into a place they can call their own.

Taking to the bird app with the excitement of a newbie, @caseywaves ushered in the start of a new path as an independent young adult bent on making a name for himself in this world.

He posted pictures that showed him revelling in the happiness of finally moving into his new place. As a nod to the peeps that banded around him on his way to taking the life-altering step, the image was accompanied by a heartwarming caption.

