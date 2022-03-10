A lady dressed posted a pic of herself in her work uniform and challenged peeps online to share their work pics

Tweeps responded in their numbers with their photos, some of which pointed to what profession they are in

Peeps reacted to some of these pics with flirty comments while others were curious and asked questions about the different jobs that were represented

A beautiful woman wearing work overalls took to Twitter with a pic of herself and challenged peeps to share photos of themselves while at work.

Over 700 hundred people responded to her challenge with their work pics. Inspired by the lady's work attire, some followed suit with pics in uniform.

Peeps took up the workplace pic challenge with pics of themselves while at work. Images: @DeLadyR11, @RuthMaake, @VINCENT_FOREAL/Twitter

While many replied to the Twitter post with their work pics, other Tweeps couldn't help but react to them. They asked about the nature of the different jobs and even poked fun at some of them.

@ARG_Mara jokingly responded to a picture of a policeman with a flirty question:

"Someone is trying to steal my heart for you. Can you arrest them?"

@LoOda_De_Rapper joined in on the fun with his pic:

A proud policeman posted his pic that he captioned:

"The most productive cop in Ekurhuleni, numbers don't lie, you don't know me yet."

@Londeka_MaLondy, frustrated at the system, said:

@ronzapsh wittily replied and said:

"Mahlalela office."

The word "mahlalela" is used to describe someone who is unemployed.

Lady working as a cleaner proudly shares pic of uniform inspires many

The spate of unemployment in South Africa has led to peeps working all sorts of jobs without the fear of discrimination. According to Briefly News, a lady with the Twitter handle @DatGirlAdun has taken to social media to talk about her life working as a cleaner.

In a Twitter post on Friday, April 30, the lady said when a colleague asked her why she likes sharing photos of herself in a cleaner's uniform, she replied that "it doesn't matter..." She went on to say that doing otherwise will not make people who do not like her change their opinions, adding that though she is a cleaner now, her position will not remain so forever.

Tweeps took to her comment section to praise her for being true to herself and not living a fake social media life as many do.

