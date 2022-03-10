Netizens spilt their guts out as they spat some interesting truths around why their most recent romances had ended

A Twitter user, @Thlolo15March2, asked her followers to detail what had led to the demise of the relationships

Briefly News wasted no time sorting through the comments strip to bring readers all the colourful reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans enjoy good conversations, especially around matters most if not all can relate to, as in the case of a recent trending topic on the timeline.

It all started when a popular Twitter user, @Thlolo15March2, asked her nearly 14 000 followers to share spicy details on the microblogging and social networking service around why their most recent relationships had ended.

Tweeps had a field day listing the reasons for their failed relationships. Image: @kaytee_moshe, @Absoltaire, @Miss_KatM85

Source: Twitter

"Your last relationship ended because?" the straightforward question went.

Saffas did not hesitate to lay it all bare as they headed to the influencer's mentions in droves, and why would they? Locals enjoy telling a good story, although, at times, a little too sensational.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens made sure to spill the tea, with the reasons that emerged ranging everything from sarcastic to shocking and downright hilarious. The tweet attracted more than 1 200 likes and well over 400 comments.

Locals unmask the truth

Briefly News dug deep to unearth the most interesting reactions to the post.

@MrNiceGuy012345 wrote:

"She wanted me to pay lobola after a three-month relationship."

@Miss_KatM85 said:

"He cheated and lied about it, I forgave him cos I didn't have proof of the cheating. A few months later, he was logged into his Facebook account on my laptop and forgot to log out. I found the proof and dumped him."

@Scizzy71 added:

"She said she dreamt of me leaving her for another woman and she left me because of that. I was committed to her. I think it was an excuse because there was probably someone else in her life. Amantombazane the girls."

"Older men are better": Influencer causes stir by slamming rhetoric

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that influencers have the unusual ability to talk themselves in and out of trouble and, at the best of times, inspire loud conversations regarding controversial topics.

In the case of one local content creator, she opened a massive can of worms when she decided to instigate a frank discussion around what is, for some, a touchy subject.

In her tweet, @mbalixo_ expressed being perplexed by the choice in men that some women display.

The caption read:

"I never understood the whole 'older gents are better' chat. Boring ukufa and they cannot even kiss ke labo. Why would anyone wanna put themselves through that?"

Source: Briefly News