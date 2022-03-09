Sho Madjozi marked her return from a hiatus with an astounding announcement when she penned a message to her followers

The Dumi HiPhone hitmaker's whereabouts have been a hot topic as online sleuths mulled over her sudden disappearance

The reception to the star's enthusiastic revelation about not being pregnant was not to everyone's liking on the bustling timeline

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The theories Mzansi's been cooking up on the possible whereabouts of Sho Madjozi can finally be done away with as the star announced a sensational comeback to social media on Wednesday.

The colourful rapper's noticeable absence on the timeline sparked had her fans chitter-chattering as some online sleuths tried to make sense of her ghostly disappearance.

Sho Madjozi has returned and announced to her fans she is not pregnant. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Her fans weren't the only ones who wondered as SA's very own "Mr Fix", Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, interjected a conversation about the Dumi HiPhone hitmaker's relative silence two weeks ago, TimesLIVE reported.

His best attempts to be relevant, saying she "disappeared with that talent, gone", were quickly brushed aside as tweeps dragged him over the state of the country's road and railway infrastructure. In marking her comeback, Madjozi made sure to put the message that she was not pregnant across.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Madjozi clears the air

Her declaration comes on the back of Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane's pregnancy announcement, among a host of other local celeb faves. She penned a chunky message explaining that she, in recent times, had experienced some difficulties in her personal life, The Citizen reported.

"Firstly, I'm not pregnant. Let's start there. Thank you to all who've been checking up on me. I was dealing with some hurt and confusion, finding that two people on my team had been trying to steal.

"This led to me discovering all sorts of dodgy things they'd been doing to block off my opportunities," the muso wrote in part.

She said she was now under a new management team and even fresh music nearing completion. Madjozi added she is almost ready to release visuals for a new song where she is featured.

There was a resounding response to her posts following her online hiatus. In most cases, tweeps trolled her, with some stating they did not believe her claims of not being pregnant.

Netizens savagely troll Madjozi

Briefly News brings readers all the reactions to Madjozi's tweets below.

@Skhalazo_NMZ wrote:

"Yes, it's Nathasha who is pregnant. No one said it's you."

@supremeceaser said:

"Is this shade thrown? Or are you just telling us that you're not being piped down?"

@romanbuso21 added:

"Kalok asinazi umntu gone 4 months yonke boom photoshoot Rihanna stomach out?"

Slik Talk drags Natasha Thahane, her rumoured beau Lorch

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that South Africa's controversial vlogger Slik Talk is once again doing what he does best – opening a can of worms and taking the subsequent verbal beating that comes with it.

In his latest tirade, the YouTuber took aim and fired shots at actress Natasha Thahane and her rumoured beau, Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch, after the former announced her pregnancy, much to the thrill of her fans.

The 26-year-old Thespian posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday morning that showed her donned in only a maroon cloth, exposing her baby bump. Her industry peers, among them Pearl Thusi, Ayanda Thabethe and Minnie Dlamini, all gushed and showered her with congratulations over the unexpected revelation.

Source: Briefly News