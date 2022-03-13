A new tenant is proudly showing off her stylish setting to the rest of Mzansi as the apartment craze continues taking the Twitter streets by storm

Hoping she was not too late to jump on the bandwagon, @CaramelDank shared an image showing off the keys to her "city" in her outstretched hand

Saffas were wholly impressed with the magnificently-crafted scenes and headed to the comments section in droves to light up the lass' mentions

A stunner who'd been eyeing other Mzansisans flexing their new apartments online finally has her piece of the pie and is basking in the fifteen minutes of fame that comes with it.

Heading online recently, @CaramelDank shared an image, which by now Saffas may have guessed, is of the signature key in the outstretched hand. She captioned the sultry snap in a way that suggests she'd been yearning to jump on the trend train for some time.

"Is it too late to jump on this trend? God is good," she tweeted, adding a yellow face with furrowed eyebrows, a slight frown, and large, puppy dog eyes as if begging or pleading.

The photo shows a modern-style Alpine kitchen scheme. All the necessary appliances to give the apartment its homey feel bedeck the counter, ensuring the lass can cook up a storm at the drop of a hat.

Her full-sleeve tattoo, which runs from the shoulder down to the wrist, could not escape notice either and added even more colour and appeal to the whole thing. When the publish button was hit on this story, the sassy maiden's post had attracted 8 800 likes.

Netizens take in sultry scenes

Briefly News could not resist an invitation into the mentions to take in the colourful remarks from tweeps.

@fantasticginja wrote:

"You are never late for this kind of trend. Congratulations."

@VincentNkuna12 said:

"Appreciate what God gives you darling. Your prayers are being answered and you have to accept."

@DimphoHoney added:

"Never too late, cause this was the time God made it especially for you."

