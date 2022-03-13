A video of an adorable little girl who prayed to be rich and help the poor went viral on TikTok for her heartfelt and mature plea

The humour that she unwittingly injected into her prayer caught the attention of many who fancied her as a natural-born leader

Peeps commented about the items that the girl prayed over and claimed they resonated with them

Popular toddler, Sithi Pancake was featured in a video that went viral on TikTok. In the video, she was seen praying for God to change her current situation.

She opened her prayer with the words:

"Lord I don’t understand. There are people who have small money, there are people who are rich. Why don’t they give us money so we can be equal."

In the prayer, Sithi Pancake asked to be blessed with money for a house and to share with the less fortunate. She unexpectedly interrupted her prayer with a sneeze that she promptly apologized to God for. Sithi admitted that she was fidgety and absent-minded saying:

"That's how I am really, I am not that focused."

The adorable little girl summarized her prayer saying:

"Make me the greatest girl. Make me smart. Make me rich."

Sithi Pancake stole the hearts of many peeps online with a video that showed her praying for money to buy and house and to give to the needy. Image: sithipancake, kiddzpas_sa/TikTok

The video did the rounds on TikTok garnering the attention of many peeps who were touched by Sithi's words. Saffas pointed out the level of maturity that Sithi Pancake showed as she touched on things that resonated with them as adults.

C18H21NO3 couldn't tap into just one emotion that the prayer gave him:

"I shukuma a lot" "tryishe ukuba helpha" but ... this is FUNNY, CUTE, DEEP, PROFOUND and so HEARTFELT ALL IN 1 AMEN."

Cori Molo saw a future leader in Sithi:

"Future President Of South Africa i cast my vote ❤️."

Ke CHIPI resonated with the cute Pancake's prayer:

"When she said "please give us the happiest days of your life" I felt it."

Praying for God to be Sithi Saviour, noby101 said:

"Amen to that powerful prayer sisi iNkosi isindise inhliziyo yakho enhle❤❤❤❤❤."

A peep who goes by Tik Toker made gest of Sithi's abrupt sneezing during her prayer:

"He already made you smart my dear. Nguwe wedwa othimla ethandandaza."

