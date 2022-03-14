A gorgeous woman reminded peeps that your size does not define your beauty and worth, the opinion you have of yourself does

Social media user @uLoloti oozed confidence as she posted a saucy selfie on Twitter, embracing all that she is

Seeing the curvy lady’s fire picture, many were left drooling over her confidence and inspired by it too

Curvy is the new size zero and it is a vibe. Seeing a voluptuous honey share a confident snap of herself on social media left many clapping in her glory.

A Twitter user @uLoloti embraced her body and oozed confidence that left people inspired. Image: Twitter / @uLoloti

Source: Twitter

It is not always easy to love yourself, but the days where you do, literally anything is possible. Self-love holds so much power and we all need to practice it a little more.

A Twitter user @uLoloti shared a casual bathroom selfie in which she embraced every bit of her body. The stunner oozed positivity and it is contagious!

“Embracing every fold.”

Social media users drool over her confidence and bask in her glory

While she ain’t no size zero, the confidence that this honey put out is more attractive than any itty bitty waistline.

People flocked to the comment section to let the good sis know that she is a total flame and how inspiring her confidence is. We need more content like this on social media and literally everywhere!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bgzn_deep said:

“No one should be be doing that better than you vele shaya la”

@trocy97 said:

“10/10 perfect in a perfect place ”

@LesegoSello6 said:

@LuyandaJali4 said:

Mzansi left in stitches after beautiful woman hilariously expresses the need to lose her “mkhaba”

In similar news, Briefly News reported that while curvy is definitely the new skinny, women still - and will always - have things that they would like to tweak on their bodies. One stunner feels she could do without the pooch on her tummy but is struggling to navigate the situation.

Body positivity has defiantly allowed women to be more about their ‘body struggles’ and even laugh about it – it’s refreshing AF!

Social media user @I_Kimberraxie took to Twitter to let her peeps know that she’s in a little bit of a dilemma. While she would love to lose the tummy bulge, the good sis is not about to sacrifice any more of her curves to do so.

