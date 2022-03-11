A Mzansi babe is tired of having a wobbly belly but she also isn’t about to do much to get rid of it, and people were bust

Social media user @I_Kimberraxie shared her thoughts with her people, hoping someone would give her the answer

Peeps were broken over the post as many could relate and wanted answers too, others were just loving the transparency

While curvy is definitely the new skinny, women still, and will always, have things that they would like to tweak on their bodies. One stunner feels she could do without the pooch on her tummy but is struggling to navigate the situation.

Body positivity has defiantly allowed women to be more about their ‘body struggles’ and even laugh about it – it’s refreshing AF!

Social media user @I_Kimberraxie took to Twitter to let her peeps know that she’s in a little bit of a dilemma. While she would love to lose the tummy bulge, the good sis is not about to sacrifice anymore of her curves to do so.

Unfortunate we cannot choose exactly where our body loses weight, and @I_Kimberraxie’s body doesn’t seem to be cooperating with her.

“I need to find a way to lose this mkhaba without losing any weight & working out.”

The people of Mzansi bust over the “mkhaba” dilemma, many can relate

Peeps could not help but crack it up over this post. The transparent honey had people laughing over her situation as many of them felt it deep within their souls.

Social media users took to the comment section to let a gurl know that they understand where she is coming from as they too are in the same boat, LOL! Others just laughed at her honesty and some let her know she’s beautiful.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Samkelo_Kubheka said:

“Yho Kim I tried doing this, I went on a clean diet and I feel like I have lost weight except for umkhaba, it’s still there.”

@Phindiile_P said:

“ first of all you don't have a mkhaba... secondly try those teas influencers advertise on insta with the belts ”

@This_IsHombs said:

@Buhle_bam said:

