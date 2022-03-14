A lady decided on junk food for breakfast and posted a pic of her meal on Twitter which was pizza and a piece of chicken

She jokingly asked not to be judged, but Tweeps ignored her and proceeded to post hilariously judgemental comments

Some peeps came out to support her meal choice, saying that it served the purpose, while others even salivated, claiming that the combo is their favourite

A lady named Mpumi took to Twitter to share what she had for breakfast. She proved to be aware of how bizarre pizza and fried chicken was for breakfast by jokingly asking Tweeps not to judge her.

She captioned the pic of her strange meal, saying:

"I must not be judged ok."

The plea, however, proved futile as Tweeps judged all the same.

Mpumi posted a pic of pizza and fried chicken which she claimed was her breakfast. Image: @Mpumiln/Twitter

Most peeps on Twitter hilariously teased Mpumi for her meal choice. Some supported her while others wished to share in her meal, revealing that they liked pizza and chicken.

@AddiCCentral hilariously implied that Mpumi is not a good wife:

"This the kinda things that give our uncles grounds for discount during lobola uhlale wazi."

@Tamara_ntombie teased Mpumi:

@bigtee_Jay mused over Mpumi's meal:

"My favourite meal, pizza and fried chicken, especially chilli one from Chicken Licken."

@gideon_makwala assure Mpumi that no judgment came from him:

@munchiepontso expressed her envy:

"How I wish I can eat like this in the morning and not judge myself."

“I think Somz Is preg”: Mzansi reacts to Somizi’s weird breakfast

Adding to the list of strange meals, celebrity and author, Somizi left Mzansi recoiling with his sweet and savoury dish. According to Briefly News, Somizi is known for his prowess in the kitchen and is often serving up recipe goals online. However, his latest "dish" has people scratching their heads in confusion. In the video, Somizi said that "I eat what I want when I want".

The celebrity calls the breakfast "crazy" and "never been done before". He covers a crepe with blueberries and pomegranates.

In the video, he proceeded to add bacon and egg to the dish. The next part is what a lot of people took offence to, he added whipped cream on top of his berries.

