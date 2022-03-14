A funny video of an incorrectly phrased police interview has been doing the rounds on social media recently

The clip was shared by popular online user @kulanicool and shows a police spokesperson saying that his team has made some drug arrests

While there is no context provided on the operation behind the interview, Saffas had a field day with the Twitter post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular social media user @kulanicool left the cyber community in chuckles after sharing a video of a policeman speaking during a media interview.

Police minister Bheki Cele addresses members of the South African Police and South African Defence Forces in Cape Town. Image: Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the short video shared on Twitter, three officers can be seen in front of the camera. The main spokesperson can be heard saying:

“…an operation that we have embarked on. We have also arrested some drugs. We have made 4 drug arrests. Is different kinds; crystal meth…”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While there is no context provided on the interview in question, the arrest of the “drugs” had users baffled and amused. Check out their comments to the post:

@DizzyBlond5 wrote:

“I think the excitement got too much for him. Good job nevertheless.”

@thirsty_sphe said:

“Good job, no more drugs running around, just drug lords without merchandise.”

@_WCNS replied:

"English is not our motherland."

@KidiPotse reacted:

“I'm spooked bhutiza, struu.”

@Mbuso_Wenkosi asked:

“uNyaope naye bamubophile?”

4 arrested in connection with R7m worth of drugs in a sting operation by Hawks, DEA and Crime Intelligence

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on 30 December 2021, the Hawks in partnership with Crime Intelligence and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted a sting operation resulting in four people in North West and Gauteng being arrested for transnational drug trafficking.

In a press statement sent to Briefly News by Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkawalase, a Hawks spokesperson, it is stated that the men who were arrested are between 38 and 54 years old and are accused of being involved in a drug-selling syndicate which operates in South Africa, Mozambique, and the US.

The accused are foreign nationals and were arrested in Modderfontein (Gauteng) and Buffelshoek (North West). Hawks have been aware of the group for a while and have been organising the sting to arrest them, News24 reports.

Source: Briefly News