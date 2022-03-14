In celebration of International Women’s Month, Briefly News decided to introduce the incredible women who make this publication possible.

We are SO blessed to have a team made up of mostly women. Most of them hold many titles other than just being an employee, as most women do, be it mom, wife, sister, aunty and some even business owners and side hustle queens! They are ALL truly inspiring in their own individual ways and we want you to know a little bit about them.

Briefly News would be nothing without these women, as most families nothing without their superwomen. So, here’s to our ladies!

We asked our spectacular boss babes to say a little something about themselves along with what they believe is their female superpower. Here is what they said:

Lebogang Mashego (Current Affairs News Desk Manager)

"I am the Current Affairs Desk manager. I believe my superpower as a woman is my strength, hard work and as well as my ability to empathise with people around me."

Nonhlanhla Pongwana (Entertainment News Editor)

"My name is Nonhlanhla and I'm an entertainment writer at Briefly News. My job requires me to stay up-to-date with the latest in Mzansi's entertainment industry in order to bring you guys the inside scoop and juicy celeb details. My most exciting days at work are the days when I have some exclusive content to share or major news to break.

"My superpower as a woman has to be my ability to juggle so many things at once and my "spidey senses" for celebrity news. This comes in extra handy when your job is to keep others informed."

Nothando Mthembu (Human Interest Editor)

"I’m a human interest writer for Briefly News. Apart from being quite the prayer warrior, as inspired by my mother, I believe my superpower is my can-do attitude. No matter what challenge I may face, I tackle it to the best of my ability and see it through. I might cry and complain about it first but best believe I’ll handle it."

Rianette Cluley (Managing Director)

Rianette Cluley is the managing director and chief editor of Briefly News. She joined the team in March 2016 and often jokes that Briefly News is like a child to her.

"It's true that when you love what you do you will never work a day in your life. Briefly News and the amazing Genesis Emerging Markets Team has truly ignited my passion for people, managing a team, and all things news," Cluley said.

When asked what her superpower as a woman is, Cluley said:

"Wearing several different hats, from MD, chief editor, wife to mommy. Making key business decisions and sticking plasters on booboos is all in a day's work."

Shazia Kassim (Community Manager)

"I am a community manager at Briefly News and I engage and interact with readers. I also assist with creating unique content and creating with the audience in creative ways.

"I love interacting with the readers on a daily basis. Reading their feedback and their views on topics is interesting and also educating."

Falyne Steyn (Social Media Manager)

"I am an SMM. I manage the social media team and the socials for Briefly News. I believe my superwoman power is running my small business, running the socials for Briefly, as well as being a wife and mom."

Denika Herbst (Women in Excellence Editor)

"I classify myself as a modern-day feminist, meaning that I believe both men and women should be equal, not one above the other. I hold a Master’s degree in Industrial Organisational and Labour Studies and am currently perusing my PhD. My passion lies in highlighting the power women hold and helping each and every female know that greatness lies within them

"Being such a strong believer in the undeniable strength and resilience women have, just the pure fact that I am female is my superpower!"

Maryn Blignaut (Human Interest Desk Manager)

"I am the desk manager for the human interest desk at Briefly News. My superpower is more of an ability I believe every woman has. Whenever something scares me in life, whether it was starting my studies, landing my first job or becoming a mom, I managed to overcome every challenge I was faced with. So now, when I look at the future and fear creeps in, I just remind myself that I am a woman and I am strong."

Privie Kandi (Entertainment News Editor)

Privie Kandi is an entertainment editor passionate about everything music and celebrity gossip. She is dedicated to bringing our readers all the latest and up to date entertainment news.

Privie believes her superpower is her ability to multi-task and keep calm under pressure.

Kelly Lippke (Copyeditor)

Kelly Lippke is a copy editor and proofreader who started her career working for newspaper publications after graduating with a BA in Communication Science/Psychology from Unisa in 2007. Kelly’s unique editing perspective stems from an additional major in Linguistics, completed on an invite from the university.

She believes her female superpower is finding the rainbow in every situation.

Naomi Kobbie (Entertainment News Desk Manager)

"I'm Naomi Kobbie, the Entertainment News Editor. I'd say my superpower is definitely being a source of strength for all the wonderful ladies in my life. As women, we're taught to give and give and sometimes end up emptying ourselves in the process. But I try to be like one of those self-help apps, reminding my queens to fill up their own cups first!"

