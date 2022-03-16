Mzansi Wowed as Music Teacher Shows Off Students’ Moving Xylophone Performance

A local music teacher took to social media to share a clip of her talented students playing on the xylophone

The class can be seen in good spirits as they play SA musician Zanda Zakuza’s song, Umuntu Wami

Music's powerful force evoked Saffas emotions as they flooded the post with love and positive comments

A South African music teacher had peeps grooving as she spread good feels online by showing off her talented pupils playing the xylophone.

The bubbly @tlou_v8_madingoane shared the video on her TikTok account showing her students playing their rendition of SA musician Zanda Zakuza’s song - Umuntu Wami.

Mzansi online were delighted by a video of xylophone musical performance by local students. Image: @tlou_v8_madingoane/TikTok

Source: UGC

The classroom was abuzz with melodies and good vibes as they played meticulously at the percussion instrument. Their teacher appears pretty pleased at their performance too.

The xylophone is a musical instrument in the percussion family that consists of wooden bars struck by mallets. Like the glockenspiel, the xylophone essentially consists of a set of tuned keys arranged in the fashion of the keyboard of a piano.

Music can evoke powerful emotional responses such as chills and thrills in listeners. The class won over the love, admiration, and praise of Mzansi online users. Check out their comments on the post:

eX said:

“I love what is happening there, big up.”

KENEILWEMOHAU commented:

“Cute thou.”

Baningigumede wrote:

“Mmm very nice I would enjoy school if there was this in my time but instead we were busy with "fill in the blank spaces" the boy goes ...school.”

Karabo replied:

“Please do more videos with them.”

Mojaleizel remarked:

“You just resurrected my love for art should be in that class yazi.”

Pro S shared:

“How I would love this for my children... Where are you based Gogo? Willing to offer services outside of work?”

