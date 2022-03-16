A video of a teacher dancing went viral online after it was posted on TikTok as more and more peeps fell in love with him

In the post, the teacher explained that the dance was to motivate everyone who will be going back to school this year

Peeps complimented the teacher for his stellar moves and joined him in wishing learners and teachers well

A teacher named Mr Hartzenberg danced his way into the hearts of many South Africans in a viral video that he posted on TikTok

The dance was Mr Hartzenberg's way of bidding teachers and learners a good school year.

Mr Hartzenberg busted out some moves in a video clip that he dedicated to teachers and learners for the year 2022. Image: MrHartzenberg/TikTok

Peeps on TikTok complimented Mr Hartzenberg and expressed how they wished they were in his class.

Ang3l123_ yearned:

"Lekka, I want to be in class for 2022."

mymoena joined Mr Hartzenberg in wishing all teachers well:

"May Allah make the class of 2022 this year a successful year of teaching."

user8976558527481 praised the vibey teacher:

"You killed it sir, good luck for the year of 2022."

Sharonsingh2626 made a suggestion

"You should definitely teach dancing to your students. I will organise the dancing shoes... something to think about. Dance is an art form."

fatimalegion complimented Mr Hartzenberg:

"Dang, it's truly a vibe. I can never get bored of watching you dancing."

andreasheldon640 shared the above sentiments:

"This actually looked lekker. like you enjoyed it in every moment. not like it was a performance. Lekker jy."

Teacher makes learning fun for students through song and dance gains Mzansi’s approval

In another feel-good story involving a teacher, Briefly News reported that a video of a teacher singing songs and doing dancing in order to help his class learn has warmed hearts across Mzansi. The unnamed teacher had his primary school learners on the feet and their attention only on him.

He taught them the difference between needs and wants as well as what the word 'hope' means through means of song and dance. The kids seemed to be extremely interested in his methods and participated with an insane amount of excitement and energy.

The 59-second clip was shared on Twitter by popular user @kulanicool. Social media users have commended the teacher for his commitment to making education a fun experience for impressionable minds.

