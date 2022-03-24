A Mzansi online user sparked some interesting views when she shared an image of an unexpected visitor in her bedroom

The recent Twitter post shared by Hlologelo Magagane shows a large dark grey mousebird chilling on her curtain rail

The frightened woman asked her followers to call the SPCA, to which they responded with interesting views

A South African woman, Hlologelo Magagane (@Mmakone_M), took to social media to share a photo of an unexpected feathered friend who stopped by for a visit at her home.

A woman shared a photo of a strange bird in her bedroom. Image: @Mmakone_M/Twitter

The image shared on Twitter shows a large dark grey mousebird chilling comfortably on her curtain rail. The frightened woman, who referred to the bird as a "dragon", captioned the post:

“Kgopela le founelelng (please call the) SPCA, there are dragons in my room.”

Her fellow online followers went to the comments section of the tweet to share what the visit from the bird could have meant. While some advised her to install a ceiling, others said the uncommon bird could have been a spiritual sign from her ancestors.

@MaabuleM commented:

“1 Jan 22 there was a dove inside the house, I took it out. After a few hours, I got sick and my face was swollen simply because I mishandled and chased out my mother in-law who has passed on. I saw the dove moving around, I thought it was struggling to come out, kgane ke motho. What I'm saying is, sometimes it's not witchcraft or something bad. It's your ancestors and guides.”

@GuptaLesiba reacted:

“Ke moloi wa ka next door. O tswaregile. Tshwara ntwe o e fishe. O tlo bona ba hloma tente ka nextdoor ba re makhi o hlabegile. I should not teach you everything.”

@chadonae replied:

“Lesiba might be right coz there was this Siphika wearing gogo who turned herself into a big rat so whenever makhi moerd it with a brick the gogo would faint. And so when it's running around the house trying to get away ene o chaya dress.”

@tladiwessels said:

“This is a bird called mokoe it sounds like a child when it cries.”

@MarciaNtsele wrote:

“That's a message from your ancestors get a glass of water, put it down for it to drink, tell them you see and welcome them but you scared.”

Photo of massive snake chilling in garage roof sparks hilarious reactions

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that a South African online user @SavageMaveriick gave peeps the heebie-jeebies after sharing a scary photo of a massive snake chilling in the roof of a garage.

The image was shared on Twitter and shows an almost unrealistically huge snake hanging on the roof bars of a garage. It is baffling to imagine how on earth it ended up there and where it could have gone next.

The post was captioned:

“Imagine getting to your garage and seeing this.”

