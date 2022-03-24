Kind-hearted BI Phakathi blessed a woman with R2 000 after she gave him R2 to buy something to drink

The woman was highly emotional and said she always tries to help others and after she is handed the money, she broke down in tears

Social media users agreed that the clip was amazing and said that more people should help those in need

South Africa’s most-loved faceless good Samaritan, BI Phakathi has social media users in awe once again.

The anonymous do-gooder shared a video on social media where he approaches a woman and asks for R2 to buy something to drink.

In the video, the woman, who was holding a baby, did not think twice and gave away her money.

BI then proceeded to give her R1 000 and asks her to count the cash before she starts crying. He then hugs her and hands her another R1 000. The emotional woman could not hold back her tears while thanking BI.

Social media users loved the amazing gesture

@Kayskiiboy shared:

“People who are struggling got the most have the biggest heart in the world most of the time. That's what I've seen.”

@vickey_muahafa commented:

“Who's cutting onions in here.”

@djparsons_sa said:

“The day I have money I am going to start doing this. Just helping needy people.”

@tshiamo_latoya posted:

“When she started crying, I teared up too. God bless you Mr Phakathi.”

@eema_bee added:

“God Bless you in abundance for going around and doing so much good.”

@kinz_ibeh commented:

“Those who need are the ones who help the most. This is because they know what it feels like to be in need. God bless those with beautiful hearts out there.”

