A woman shared an old pic of herself making pap on Twitter and peeps made fun of her cooking skills

Tweeps pointed at the different things in her pic and predicted that her pap tasted bad while others were not convinced that she was cooking

Some people admired the woman's homely look and admitted that they would marry her if given the chance

Phuti posted a throwback pic of herself making pap on Twitter and attracted hilarious comments and memes from people.

The snap that Phuti posted showed her in a makeshift kitchen. She was seated in front of a pot and seemed to be in the process of making pap.

Phuti shared an old pic of herself making stiff porridge but peeps said she couldn't cook. Image: @phuti1998/Twitter

Saffas had a field day making fun of Phuti's Twitter post. Peeps used hilarious memes to bash her cooking skills while others felt she was just posing and not cooking. Others admired her homely look and even complimented her pap. Some were attracted to Phuti and fancied themselves married to her.

@JosephJ64943917 asked:

"Are u the cooking or just holding the stick?"

@Gabadela7 said:

"Parents used to beat us if you deep the stirring stick that way, kuyazila. ."

@Imaaronsa poked fun:

@MelusiZ56411763 teased:

"Akuvila uhlelizi phansi pho ."

@PulengmajaW lamented:

"Shuu! Talk about from humble beginnings ."

@ReubenTitus7 admired Phuti:

@Mluga5 said:

"I'm quite comfortable/confident in marrying, u simply fit in at ."

“Are You Full?”: Woman rolling pap into big balls and throwing them into the air before eating has SA howling

Another post involving pap surfaced on social media. According to Briefly News, popular social media user @kulanicool gave his followers their weekly dose of good chuckles after sharing a funny video of a woman eating pap in a rather interestingly enthusiastic way.

The clip was shared on Twitter recently and sees a family sitting together enjoying a meal. The woman can be seen eating her pap by rolling it into balls and throwing them into the air before putting them into her mouth, much to the shock of the children sitting beside her.

Online users could not help but laugh at the video and shared their funny reactions on the tweet

