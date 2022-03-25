South Africa’s official Nando’s Twitter account recently gave online users a funny giggle on the timelines

The chicken fast-food giant responded to another user’s tweet which featured an image of a roast chicken dressed in foil which was cut to imitate ladies’ lingerie

Mzansi peeps could not help but join in on the fun as they reacted with similarly witty comments on the tweet

South African online users will never miss the opportunity to poke fun at almost anything! And the official @NandosSA Twitter account is no exception.

The Nando’s Twitter account left users in stitches with its latest interactive tweet. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@NandosSA replied:

“Felt cute, might delete later.”

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the funny post and responded with related witty comments poking fun at both the chicken franchise as well as the roast chicken.

@thatmikemc reacted:

“Food porn.”

@MOSTHEBE said:

“Ayo, influencer!”

@bessievanderb wrote:

“I am still struggling to understand what that undercover net/lace was used for.”

@MenziMhlongo4 commented:

“Wababa.”

@MaKhabazela_ replied:

"You wants the breasts and the thighs.”

@Majabatho_15 responded:

“Aowa Ausi Nandi.”

Fast food giant reacts to adorable little fan

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's SA is never one to shy away from interacting with its customers and cracking jokes wherever possible. But now, the grilled chicken specialist has been stopped in its tracks after coming across an adorable little man.

In a Twitter post, @GEEE_Y shared an image of his nephew at Nando's holding a chicken bone in his hand and captioned it:

"My nephew didn’t want to leave @NandosSA but the bone was his new best friend."

The user mentioned Nando's in the post and the popular takeaway couldn't ignore the adorable little man and shared the Tweet with the caption:

"Nkare his theme song is Baby Shark inkukhu inkukhu inkukhu."

Which translates to:

"Nkare his theme song is Baby Shark chicken chicken chicken..."

