A man expressed doubt in his car's colour on a Twitter post

Tweeps endorsed the man's choice of color for his car with some sharing pics of their cars in the same colour

Others praised him for his car and asked about his experience whit the car while others shared pic of their cars of the same model

A man posted a picture of his orange Volkwagen on Twitter and asked peeps for their opinion of its color.

He captioned the pic with the question:

" Did I choose the right colour here?"

A man sought the opinions of peeps online about the colour of his car and Mzansi responded with appreciation for it. Image: Dr_Drops/Twitter

Source: Twitter

People on Twitter assured the doubtful man that the colour of his car was gorgeous. Some shared their cars and stories about how they settled for the colours. Others praised the man for his whip and asked him about his experiences with owning a particular car brand.

@mobhai8 complimented:

"yes absolutely beautiful if you don't like it give it to me for free because you don't like it."

@Kwandok42369907 shared:

@1Eyedmonkey joked:

"I used to own a Fiesta ST( Molten Orange) my friends would say: “ I color ya Panty”."

@TBBENCA jokingly pleaded:

It was a "yes" from @Black_FRFR:

"Yeeeeeeeeeeees. That color is Insane on a cloudy day!!!! Shines on sunny day. It's Everything. Infact that model should have came in 1 color only ."

