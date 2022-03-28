A video of a laid back woman seated in the back of a truck among various items was shared online recently

The funny clip shows her texting and busy on her phone while she enjoys her drink before she notices that she is being recorded

She joins in on the laughter and cyber citizens expressed they want to achieve her level of being unbothered

One unbothered queen enjoying a laid-back cruise at the back of a truck had peeps laughing out loud.

A video of a woman chilling at the back of a truck was shared online. Image: @shypen6/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video was shared on TikTok by online user @shypen6 which shows the woman seated on the bulkhead of the truck among other materials and objects. She is seen texting and busy on her phone while she enjoys her drink.

The individuals who captured the video in a vehicle following from behind can be heard laughing in amusement of the stress-free woman. She notices them chuckling at her as she opens the cooler box next to her and joins in on the laughter.

Online users responded to the post with banter and humour.

Zamadwala Mzobe reacted:

“Ngavele ngoma.”

Eunique commented:

“Her reaction was just priceless.”

Miyelani Queen Gaven said:

“I like her smile cheers.”

Safira van Toor replied:

“Her situation doesn't define her happiness. I love the look on her face when she noticed she's captured.”

user188044787328 Milly wrote:

“When they said you won't build a home but you now moving from rentals to your own apartment, they must witness you relocate!”

Rich responded:

“You make your own happiness.”

Nco said:

“It's how she smiled at them for me.”

Qui Joy remarked:

“Life is for the living oooooooo.”

Source: Briefly News