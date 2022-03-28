Two highly talented dancers have captured the hearts of South Africans and gained followers from all over

The dancing duo shared a video where they lit up the stage and cyber citizens could not contain their excitement

South Africans reacted to the incredible video and shared wonderful messages of support and admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Two talented and hypnotic dancers left South Africans in awe of their skills after sharing an incredible video on social media.

The post was shared on social media by 2short_SA_ and peeps were loving it.

A pair of dancers has left Mzansi in awe of them. Image: 2short_SA_/Facebook & Getty

Source: Facebook

The pair of amazing dancers were seen tearing up the stage while perfectly in sync with each other. The video has received over 100k views and thousands of reactions proving that their talent was unreal and amazing. Social media users were here for it and sent tons of supportive and kind messages to the duo.

Here’s what peeps said

Mo Ga No Jnr said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Your partnership is divine guys don't ever allow anything to come between you.”

Mamsie Dormehl shared:

“They must have bloody strong knees! Fit as well.”

Nerisha Maharaj posted:

“Really talented! Damn fit man!”

Smah Smangele Jobe Mthethwa commented:

“My favourite artists keep up the great work. I love you both so much.”

Tsogo Ramputswa added:

“The energy you use on stage dude. You rock. Beautiful performance.”

Dance crew stuns social media users with fresh dance moves in viral video

Briefly News also shared a viral video of three men from Limpopo dancing has helped Mzansi stave off the year-end fatigue.

The 30-second video shows a trio of men dancing until one breaks loose into a solo performance, much to the delight of the crowd Peeps reacted with laughter to the video with many comparing his smooth dance moves to those of popstar Michael Jackson.

A video that has gone viral showing a trio of men from Limpopo dancing energetically has helped Mzansi to keep the Monday Blues at bay. Tweeps reacted enthusiastically to the video which shows three men dancing on a stage in what looks like a rural village while the audience watches and applauds.

Halfway through the video, a man wearing a blue pants, yellow T-shirt and hat breaks away from the trio and starts performing a solo dance, surprising everyone with his rhythmic moves. Actor, musician, and healer @skandi_kid reacted by turning the video into a meme:

“Babe I’m performing in Limpopo. Performance.”

Source: Briefly News