A viral video of three men from Limpopo dancing has helped Mzansi stave off the year-end fatigue

The 30-second video shows a trio of men dancing until one breaks loose into a solo performance, much to the delight of the crowd

Peeps reacted with laughter to the video with many comparing his smooth dance moves to those of popstar Michael Jackson

A video that has gone viral showing a trio of men from Limpopo dancing energetically has helped Mzansi to keep the Monday Blues at bay.

Tweeps reacted enthusiastically to the video which shows three men dancing on a stage in what looks like a rural village while the audience watches and applauds.

A video showing three men dancing on a stage in Limpopo has gone viral and social media users are rolling on the floor with laughter. Image@molwantwa_sambo/Twitter

Halfway through the video, a man wearing a blue pants, yellow T-shirt and hat breaks away from the trio and starts performing a solo dance, surprising everyone with his rhythmic moves.

Actor, musician, and healer @skandi_kid reacted by turning the video into a meme:

“Babe I’m performing in Limpopo. Performance:”

@StunnerMPB said:

“Hitmaker.”

@ SwakotekaVukona went as far as comparing him to the late king of pop Michael Jackson:

“Michael Jackson moves.”

@tiprowes praised the dance for his authenticity.

“Original. I love this guy. Mina I can pay to watch him. Look at his dance moves. He is the best in Limpopo.”

@NgobeniSpecial reacted by asking for a longer version of the video.

“Hi kombela a longer version he Sambo.”

While many could not get enough of the group’s dance moves, many were left in snitches and just reacted with a dozen laughing face emojis.

