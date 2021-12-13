Dance Crew Stuns Social Media Users with Fresh Dance Moves in Viral Video
A viral video of three men from Limpopo dancing has helped Mzansi stave off the year-end fatigue
The 30-second video shows a trio of men dancing until one breaks loose into a solo performance, much to the delight of the crowd
Peeps reacted with laughter to the video with many comparing his smooth dance moves to those of popstar Michael Jackson
A video that has gone viral showing a trio of men from Limpopo dancing energetically has helped Mzansi to keep the Monday Blues at bay.
Tweeps reacted enthusiastically to the video which shows three men dancing on a stage in what looks like a rural village while the audience watches and applauds.
Halfway through the video, a man wearing a blue pants, yellow T-shirt and hat breaks away from the trio and starts performing a solo dance, surprising everyone with his rhythmic moves.
Actor, musician, and healer @skandi_kid reacted by turning the video into a meme:
“Babe I’m performing in Limpopo. Performance:”
@StunnerMPB said:
“Hitmaker.”
@ SwakotekaVukona went as far as comparing him to the late king of pop Michael Jackson:
“Michael Jackson moves.”
@tiprowes praised the dance for his authenticity.
“Original. I love this guy. Mina I can pay to watch him. Look at his dance moves. He is the best in Limpopo.”
@NgobeniSpecial reacted by asking for a longer version of the video.
“Hi kombela a longer version he Sambo.”
While many could not get enough of the group’s dance moves, many were left in snitches and just reacted with a dozen laughing face emojis.
