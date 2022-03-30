Nandos posted an advert where they took a snippet of Will Smith's emotional speech on Twitter

The speech that actor, Will Smith made followed a confrontation he had with comedian, Chris Rock

Many peeps did not appreciate the cheeky advert and called Nandos out on it with harsh comparisons to its competitor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nandos, known for it's quirky adverts couldn't pass up a chance to get on the Oscars slap wave with an advert they developed from a moving speech by Will Smith

This follows the famous actor's retaliation on comedian Chris Rock who made fun of Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's illness.

Will Smith gave the moving speech after accepting an Oscar Award for best male actor in a leading role. In his speech Will Smith quoted fellow actor, Denzel Washington:

"At your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you."

Nando's joke about the Oscar slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock backfires as Saffas roast it. Image: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps on Twitter retaliated at Nandos for the advert as they felt it was underhanded. Some people outrightly called the chicken outlet for its implied violence while others compared it to its competitor.

@ItsRadebe said:

"Pedros is busy moering you in the kitchen while you are busy here on Twitter. Let me enjoy my full chicken for less than R100."

@UlioIt said:

@EthuloP said:

"Your ads is whats keeping you guys alive! @PedrosChicken is doin yol standing up."

@Buhle_mziyako said:

"You should be using this energy to train your staff to do better uyeke i twitter coz ave bebheda shame (leave Twitter because it's showing you flames)."

@NtandoyenkosiS said:

Mmusi Maimane shares his views about will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars and Saffas voice mixed feelings

The Oscars slap has been a constant feature since it happened. According to Briefly News, Mmusi Maimane posted on Twitter about what he thought of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscar Award Ceremony.

The politician said that people should mind their boundaries:

"You must never be comfortable speaking about someone’s wife."

Peeps on Twitter weighed in on their take on Maimane's views. Many did not share the same sentiments as his, although some agreed with his view. Some made fun of the actual incidence when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Source: Briefly News