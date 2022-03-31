A video of a traditional healer breaking it down at groove has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared by (@simphiwekhumalo2) shows the gentleman dressed in his traditional attire as he dances at what looks like a tavern

The post has left Mzansi peeps divided as they responded with differing views as to whether the man’s night out was appropriate or not

A video of a traditional healer having the time of his life as he dances the night away at groove has sparked some reactions and concerns among the cyber community.

The clip shared by online user Simphiwe Khumalo (@simphiwekhumalo2) shows the gentleman dressed in his traditional attire as he dances at what looks like a tavern or a pub.

A video of a traditional healer having a fun night out has the cyber community talking. Image: @simphiwekhumalo2/TikTok

The TikTok post brought forth differing views from online users. While some simply found the clip funny, others thought it was inappropriate for the man, who is presumed to have an ancestral calling, to be out partying.

Check out some of the comments below:

hlumileMangethe wrote:

“Naze nafa ukuba amajaji if idlozi lakho alikuvumeli uyojaiva akusho ukuthi sonke sovalelwa. Amadlozi awafani yekani umona let the man dance n uyakwazi.”

Moratuwa replied:

“I don't blame the society when they say people thwasa for fashion idlozi alihlali lapho kunomsindo khona. Ngiyema lapho.”

samkelomngadi9 reacted:

“Wangenwa isgroovane.”

Mthoko commented:

“Kodwa noma ngabe livuma why ehamba egqoke lemphahla .idloz uyalitshela phela ukuthi ngsayohlanganela nabanye ukhumule ugqoke ezakho uhambe.”

Zuki said:

“Jaiva Makhosi.”

Bongiiekhumaloh responded:

“Dlala Makhosi I'm sure ungenwe iDlozi eliyiGroovist.”

Stunning traditional healer explains how it's possible to both be a boss babe and honour your roots

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that culture still runs strong in Mzansi, and it's one of the greatest beauties of our country. Seeing a modern-day boss babe connect with her traditional roots left many clapping.

A lot of people fail to understand how women can still follow restrictive traditional paths such as becoming a traditional healer while living a modern, westernised life too.

Social media user @CarolMotolo took to Twitter with a gorgeous snap in traditional healer attire, letting people know that she's connecting with her roots.

Briefly News got in contact with the stunning woman to get her insight into how women can be both their primitive and modern selves. Seeing the attention her post got, we couldn’t help but realise just how much people respect this woman’s vibe!

