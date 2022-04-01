A South African woman recently took to social media to share a photo of some odd-looking doughnuts

She pointed out that a local grocery store was putting dessert cream in hot dog rolls and passing them off as the sweet snack

The store’s official Twitter account responded to the complaint and confirmed that it would address the matter with the Bakery Manager

A Mzansi woman identified as Sohana Maharaj (@MaharajSohana) took to social media to share her shock upon stopping by the deli section of a shop during a recent grocery store run.

An SA woman claimed that a local grocery store taking chances with their dessert. Image: @MaharajSohana/Twitter, Stock Image/GettyImages

She shared a photo on her Twitter account showing what is supposed to be cream doughnuts, but she begs to differ. She captioned the tweet:

“My local @PicknPay is putting dessert cream in hot dog rolls and trying to pass it off as doughnuts. To clarify, I know what a cream bun is. This is not a cream bun. It's a hot dog roll, not a sweetened dough or bun.”

The store’s official Twitter account responded to Sohana’s post and thanked him for bringing the matter to their attention.

“Hi Sohana, thanks for taking the time to flag this with us. Kindly DM us your number & the store name to enable us to address this with the Bakery Manager of this store. Your complaint has been escalated to our management team for investigation with reference number 1001047048,” @PicknPay responded.

Saffas had a field day with the post as they shared their comments ridiculing the dessert as well as the store in the comments section of the post:

@Makhalimela_P reacted:

“Yoooh Jesu why are they doing this kodwa.”

@CindyDeutsc wrote:

“I can only assume the bakers had a nip before work, how does anyone imagine they can pretend hot dog rolls are doughnuts.”

@Makovnikovs commented:

“You got too much time on your hands. You don't like what is being sold then don't buy it - that simple.”

@WaseemIS replied:

“All I’m saying is you should be brave and try one for us, Sohana, lol, let us know the verdict.”

Pick n Pay online customers left vulnerable

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Pick n Pay customers who make use of their online shopping services have been severely compromised. Vital information that was handed over to Pick n Pay to make purchases was unfortunately exposed. Customers' names, homes addresses and even photographs that were taken by the delivery people as proof of receipt were exposed and could be accessed by anyone.

According to MyBroadband, the data breach stems from Dawn Wing, a courier company used by the supermarket retailer to deliver goods to customers. The data was exposed because the companies used sequential order numbers in the URL to allow consumers to monitor their delivery.

