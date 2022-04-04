Tito Mboweni took a young walk down memory lane and took the peeps of social media along with him

Taking to Twitter, Tito shared a picture of himself from many years ago, reminding peeps he was once a young man

As expected, the people of Mzansi ran with it and let Tito know they though he was a flame, however, some couldn’t see the difference

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has become a favourite of the people of Mzansi since retirement, and he has not failed to entertain ever since.

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni shared some old snaps with the people of social media. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Source: Twitter

Tito’s sense of humour has many following his posts on Twitter and entertaining his banter. Just recently the retired politician shared a snap of when he was a lot younger and peeps ran with it.

While Tito did not say exactly what age he was in this picture, peeps can only assume that he found the elixir of life because it does not look like he has aged much. LOL, his style hasn’t really changed either.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tito is the youngest in his family. They were three. His parents raised them in Tzaneen in what was known as Transvall province at the time. Here was where he made most of his childhood memories.

The people of Mzansi flooded Tito’s picture post with the funniest comments

Well, well, well, the Mzansi peeps of social media were on form! Tito was looking for it and best believe he got it.

Peeps has zero chill and went in hard, as they always do with old Tito. Some hype the man up, claiming he was a flame, while other could not believe this is an old snap as he looks pretty much the same.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Smasedi1Smasedi said:

“As a young man, you were handsome. What happened to you now? What did u do Tito to look the way u look now?”

@destinyzee said:

“ Before you drowned the chicken.”

@Sboshm14 said:

@the_PopeSA said:

@TysonNyathii said:

Tito Mboweni shows off smart shoes in suit, Mzansi reacts hilariously: "nice shoes for a change!"

In other Tito news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi’s former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, has once again posted a picture of his shoes on social media.

The country’s favourite social media inclined politician has been roasted time and time again for shoes.

This time, he shared on Twitter a picture of himself with a pair of shiny formal shoes with the caption:

“Nice shoes for a change!!”

Source: Briefly News