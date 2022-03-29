South Africa's most loved social media using politician, Tito Mboweni, shared a picture of his new pair of shoes

This is not the first instance when the former minister of finance took to Twitter to share a picture of his footwear

South Africans took to social media to post hilarious and some supportive messages to the politician

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi’s former finance minister, Tito Mboweni, has once again posted a picture of his shoes on social media.

The country’s favourite social media inclined politician has been roasted time and time again for shoes.

South Africa's former finance minister, Tito Mboweni posted a picture of his new shoes and has social media users trolling. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter & Getty

Source: UGC

This time, he shared on Twitter a picture of himself with a pair of shiny formal shoes with the caption:

“Nice shoes for a change!!”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here’s what South African Tweeps had to say

@bozzie_t said:

“Because you’re now working for Goldman Sachs and you don’t disrespect them like you disrespect us.”

@Sizwe1m commented:

“It may be school shoes to you, it's more than that to us. You will understand once you try one.”

@senzo_khuluse posted:

“They look old, did you buy second hand? I mean you never wear them before, only the brown construction boots.”

@BhongoZongwana stated:

“I love them shoes, uncle.”

@Scelosamantiman said:

“You use to wear nice clothes until you owned a farm and become rich.”

@Sizwe1m added:

“I love them, they must be comfortable, I own one pair exactly like yours, my girlfriend and others dislike it but mna I'm so in love with my shoes.”

Tito Mboweni shares unimpressed hilarious reaction to artist’s portrait of him, Mzansi howls

South Africa’s former minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, has social media users laughing out loud. He took to Twitter to share a picture of the portrait of himself with the caption:

“The artist failed me!!”

His hilarious unimpressed reaction has Mzansi trolling Mboweni with many saying that the portrait looks spot on. Social media users reacted to the amusing post.

@ModisakengMusa commented:

"This artist is actually very good! This is exactly how you look minister!"

@Shimanejosie commented:

"Creativity always fails, the artist was way too good on this one it's better than real you."

@Bongs86535707 shared:

"Now you know how we feel about you in parliament."

Source: Briefly News