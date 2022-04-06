Video of Paramedic Failing to Lift Patient During a Medical Emergency Left Mzansi Peeps Flabbergasted
- A video of a paramedic unexpectedly falling to the ground during a rescue mission has been circulating online
- The clip was shared by web influencer @kulanicool and shows the medical personnel struggle to lift a patient on a stretcher
- Saffas gathered together in the comments to share a guilty giggle, while Kulani advised the gentleman to eat some pap
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Mzansi peeps had an unexpected chuckle after witnessing a paramedic’s unexpected blunder during a rescue mission.
A clip of the incident was shared online by social media user @kulanicool and shows the paramedics at a scene of an accident as they place a patient on a stretcher.
Just as two paramedics attempt to lift the stretcher, one of them struggles to lift his end and unexpectedly tumbles and falls to the ground.
Mzansi shares hilarious reaction to video of ladies trapped in swimming pool as feisty dogs bark at them
The tweet was captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
“Eat pap guys.”
While there is no knowing if the medic sustained any injuries himself, Mzansi online users could not help but share a guilty laugh together in the comments section of the Twitter post:
@julius_thamana wrote:
“More injuries to the patient. He'll be fired should there be complications.”
@Maps1118 said:
“Ke basimane go ja di danone for breakfast. Ba Limpopo will never tekateking like that lol.”
@teveen_tich replied:
“This is one of the reasons why I always fight with my manager, whether I'm clocking in the morning or night shift, I really need to eat first before I start working... They just need to understand.”
Experienced paramedic helps deliver healthy baby girl on the side of a Gauteng highway
In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that committed to the role to provide advanced emergency medical care for critical and emergent patients is a qualified paramedic and ER24 Gauteng Regional Manager, Gareth Staley.
He was recently stopped in his tracks en route home when he noticed a pregnant woman in the backseat of a car whose baby couldn’t wait to come into the world.
Gareth was driving on his way home in the heavy rain along the N1 south when he noticed a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vehicle responding in the emergency lane with a light motor vehicle closely behind.
Source: Briefly News