A video of a paramedic unexpectedly falling to the ground during a rescue mission has been circulating online

The clip was shared by web influencer @kulanicool and shows the medical personnel struggle to lift a patient on a stretcher

Saffas gathered together in the comments to share a guilty giggle, while Kulani advised the gentleman to eat some pap

Mzansi peeps had an unexpected chuckle after witnessing a paramedic’s unexpected blunder during a rescue mission.

Saffas reacted to a video of a paramedic struggling to lift a patient on a stretcher. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A clip of the incident was shared online by social media user @kulanicool and shows the paramedics at a scene of an accident as they place a patient on a stretcher.

Just as two paramedics attempt to lift the stretcher, one of them struggles to lift his end and unexpectedly tumbles and falls to the ground.

The tweet was captioned:

“Eat pap guys.”

While there is no knowing if the medic sustained any injuries himself, Mzansi online users could not help but share a guilty laugh together in the comments section of the Twitter post:

@julius_thamana wrote:

“More injuries to the patient. He'll be fired should there be complications.”

@Maps1118 said:

“Ke basimane go ja di danone for breakfast. Ba Limpopo will never tekateking like that lol.”

@teveen_tich replied:

“This is one of the reasons why I always fight with my manager, whether I'm clocking in the morning or night shift, I really need to eat first before I start working... They just need to understand.”

Source: Briefly News