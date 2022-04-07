A pic of Dr Jacky Rampedi was posted on Twitter with the announcement that the doctor has built a hospital in Soshanguve township, Pretoria

The post's caption alludes to the fact that the hospital will cater mainly to the township's working class

Tweeps were delighted about the update and flooded the post with messages of congratulations and testimonies from peeps that have used his facilities

Kasi Economy wowed peeps on Twitter with a story of black excellence featuring Dr Jacky Rampedi. The post was in celebration of the doctor, who built a private hospital in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

The celebratory post was captioned:

"The 100-bed hospital was build to accommodate a growing number of the middle class in the area."

A doctor who built a 100-room hospital in Pretoria, Soshanguve for the middle class has amazed peeps. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter delighted in the magnitude of Dr Rampedi's achievement. Messages of congratulations soon flooded the post from inspired peeps. Some also provided directions to the location with others who patronised the hospital attesting to the level of service offered.

@M_Mushavhela said:

"He also has a well equipped Famiy Health Clinic in Soshanguve Block DD, which houses several specialists, including Psychologists & Gynaecologists. He also served as a board member of Bonitas Medical Aid until 2016/17. Where Bptshilo is built used to be his practice till 2011/12."

@Iam_LethiweV said:

@M_Kgomongoe said:

"We applaud you Dr. Does the hospital have a pharmacy inside? If not, can we stimulate our township economy by getting one in there? Perhaps one where black people can own shares and or owned by our people? I'd love to see this expand into more townships."

@MbetheGiven said:

@Lingbongo said:

"This is the direction we should be taking as black SAns, owning our own businesses and employing locals.The government or the private sector won't save us,we have to do it ourselves & become part of this economy, nobody can deliver us from economic freedom, except for us."

