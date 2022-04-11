A confident lady busted some moves in a parking lot and left many social media users questioning her sanity

TikTok user @dellalee_1 got her dance challenge on and shook her booty to a vibey track while pushing a trolley

The people of Mzansi were certain she had some ear pods in and was listening to a bietjie sokkie music or something

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is no secret that some peeps just do not have the greatest rhythm, a lady tried her luck at a dance challenge and obvs thought she nailed it, however, the people of Mzansi were not as sure.

TikTok user @dellalee_1 got her dance challenge on and left many cracking it up. Image: TikTok / @dellalee_1

Source: UGC

Dance challenges have taken over social media. While there are some impressive people who have wowed the world, there are also some who have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, shame.

TikTok user @dellalee_1 decided to try and shake what her momma gave her to Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J) – Daliwonga in a parking lot, and recorded it and posted it to her page.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi peeps fill the comment section with tears of laughter

Shame, this woman left many feeling hopeless after they could not hold back their laughter after watching the clip. Some peeps really wanted to show the lady some love, however, they just could not get passed what they had just seen.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@user3063667476662 said:

“She tried yena shame, but rhythm lovie don't rushi actually thought she was on a walker that’s used by grannies ”

@Meluleki S. said:

“An Afrikaans song was playing in her head ”

@Brett Morgan301 said:

“The car gaurds are resigning namhlanje.”

@Kaytrills Mewsique said:

“Plot twist, she was actually listening to the 7de Laan Theme song”

@just.paris1 said:

“I need you to be my friend you’re such a vibe.”

@lebogangmaphakela said:

“Lawl ... Conflict of interest between body and mind.”

Video of schoolboy and girl doing funny dance challenge is a whole vibe: “She understood the assignment”

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm and naturally, ama2K are killing it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

In the clip, one pupil is seen hopping to the amapiano tune, Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz, Mathandos, and Nvcho, as he approaches his schoolmate and pulls her by her tie. She responds accordingly and hops back with him before they both break into laughter.

Source: Briefly News