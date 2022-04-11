A video of a people rushing to steal meat from an overturned truck on the freeway has been circulating online

The clip shows people running to the truck as well as dragging animal carcasses on the road with no regard to hygiene

Mzansi online users gathered in the comments to share their views and opinions on the incident, which highlights crime and economic desperation

A video of people rushing in their numbers to loot an overturned meat truck has been doing the rounds on social media.

The clip was shared by TikTok account @mzansijamsofficialmzansijams, who revealed that the meat truck had overturned on the N2 in Durban and was immediately raided.

Saffas shared their views on the incident involving people raiding a meat truck. Image: @mzansijamsofficialmzansijams/TikTok

People can be seen running to the truck as well as dragging animal carcasses on the road as they attempt to get away with the looted goods.

South African online users responded with sarcasm and disapproval at the incident, with some expressing that such behaviour is unacceptable.

user2407367786110 said:

“Ulibele ukushutha ngabe yotapa nyama.”

user1753917222716 wrote:

“Unkulnkulu akaphi ngesandla boo.”

@manzini_1070 replied:

“Sekunabantu abahlalele ukuganga, futhi bayakhela plan lento.”

mK commented:

“Mzansi for sho.”

user9162317668300 reacted:

“One of the reasons why our economy is going down, can you imagine how much money is lost.”

user1678668592838 responded:

“They wait like vultures.”

William L shared:

“I mean, it would have spoiled from the heat outside so they are saving food.”

Ikem reacted:

“People are hungry.”

Truck transporting alcohol looted while driving

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a video of a moving truck transporting alcohol has gone viral after a group of people decided to take the alcohol out of it. The video was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter recently.

The video, which is just over two minutes long, has caused tons of concern for many South African social media users. Peeps shared tons of responses to the worrying video where two men can be seen throwing crates of alcohol onto the pavement.

The clip gained over 41 000 views as netizens discussed how common looting of trucks has become.

Source: Briefly News