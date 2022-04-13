A video of a little boy’s smooth waist movements has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The young lad is seen dressed in his school uniform as he moves with ease to the music playing in the background

Several Mzansi peeps gathered in the comments to show the African dancer tons of love and compliments

A little boy’s smooth moves made a big impression among South African social media users recently.

The clip, which has over 2.7M views, shows the young champ dressed in a school uniform as he moves his waist and little body with ease from side to side to the beat.

A boy's moves won over the praise of SA peeps online. Image: NWE/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Little Man has got the moves. I can’t stop watching him," the Facebook post was captioned.

Netizens were entertained by the 16-second long clip and flocked in on the post to show the little mover and shaker some love:

Nevaeh Newman remarked:

“This confirms one thing. African culture is authentic. It can be shared but never copied. This little boy got moves nursed in the womb.”

Patricia Downes replied:

“That is my culture we were born with rhythm.”

Robin Spence wrote:

“I can imagine that this gentleman has never had dance lessons yet he responds to music and seems to have a keen sense of rhythm.”

Ahmed Salah Mohmed Kheir commented:

“He understood the assignment.”

Leka Reen reacted:

“Am I seriously staring at the small waist of a little boy? No way.”

Judith Campbell said:

“Africa is truly leading the world in music dance fashion. Everything.”

Source: Briefly News