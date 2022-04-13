A pic of well-prepared chicken intestines was posted on Twitter by a man who asked peeps if they enjoyed them as much as he did

Tweeps not only agreed to love chicken intestines but also shared pics of theirs as well as recipes

Some peeps admitted to having never eaten them as they were turned off by the idea that they are where a chicken's stool passes through

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man shared a pic of his chicken intestines that were prepared into a curry and posed a question on Twitter as to whether other peeps ate them. He did not elaborate on whether he liked them but the emojis that accompanied his post

A meal of chicken intestines was posted online by a man who wanted to know if peeps eat them too. Image: @GomolemoSA_/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Many peeps on Twitter admitted to enjoying a good meal of chicken intestines. Some were even surprised to see them made into curry as they were accustomed to eating them as a snack. Other peeps were turned off by the idea of eating a chicken's internal organs, especially those that had come in contact with its faecal matter.

@Jaguar248 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"What's shocking me is seeing pap dished up with amathumbu enkukhu. These are a snack not a seshebo guys ."

@ig_nanndii said:

@DalillaNimpaga1 said:

"I used to eat them with pap at Kasi local restaurants, coz those mamas sit and clean them with care. They are delicious. I guess in SA, no part of chicken is thrown away ‍♀️."

@wuzjerry_zw said:

@Muzlam41 said:

"Nope ! I eat the eggs and the meat ...eating intestines will be chicken abuse."

Tito Mboweni supports Limpopo kasi restaurant, orders chicken and pap, Mzansi says he should have taken notes

The country's uncle who is known for his unusual palette shared a different take on chicken in a similar story. According to Briefly News, SA politician turned social media icon Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to share some images of his Sunday kos from a local eatery in Limpopo.

The former finance minister gave his pots and pans –and the infamous garlic and tomatoes- a break this past weekend when he treated himself to some traditional cuisine by Muyi Enterprise and judging by his post, it was quite a delight.

“Today I decided to order a free-range chicken and pap from Muyi Enterprise, NkowaNkowa Township, outside Tzaneen. Nice!”

Some Mzansi online users were pleasantly surprised to see Mboweni eat a visually appealing dish for a change. Others still poked fun at the post by sharing their critique of his dining area in the images.

Source: Briefly News