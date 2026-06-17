Springboks icon Trevor Nyakane has spoken about his future after a major injury setback kept him away from the game

Trevor Nyakane disclosed the powerful motivation pushing him to fight for one more return to rugby

The two-time World Cup winner explained why he is not ready to close the door on his legendary career

Springboks veteran Trevor Nyakane might be nearing the final countdown of his legendary rugby career, yet he has declared that he is still in the right place to give it one last dance before bowing out on his own terms.

Trevor Nyakane spoke about the injury that has kept him away from playing since 2025. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Injuries have plagued the 37-year-old and kept him off the field since 2025, with a ruptured Achilles tendon proving to be a major setback.

The 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup winner’s power, versatility and leadership were instrumental in both campaigns, cementing his legacy as a modern great of South African rugby and a role model for future generations. Nyakane has, however, made it clear that he still has plenty left to offer and is not ready to close that chapter of his career.

The veteran prop remains committed to his rehabilitation and still hopes to return to the field before eventually calling time on a career that includes two World Cup triumphs.

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Trevor Nyakane speaks on retirement

Speaking to News24, Trevor Nyakane explained that questions about retirement started immediately after his injury, but he remains determined to end his career on his own terms.

The Springbok prop said the desire to make his own decision about when to walk away has been a major source of motivation during his recovery. He added that he wants to leave the game standing on his own feet rather than being forced out by injury.

Trevor Nyakane won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups with the Springboks. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Nyakane focused on the Springboks' comeback

Nyakane revealed that he has continued putting in the work through rehabilitation, physiotherapy and training as he aims to return to the field.

The two-time World Cup winner also said he hopes to have the chance to thank everyone who has supported him throughout his career, insisting he does not want his final rugby moment to be defined by an injury. He remains focused on recovering fully and believes he will know when the right time comes to retire.

Nyakane last represented the Springboks in September 2022 during a clash against Argentina, where he came off the bench. Despite his setback, he remains a beloved figure in South African rugby circles and continues to inspire many with his resilience and positive spirit.

He currently plays for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, having rejoined the Durban-based team in 2024 after a stint with French side Racing 92. Trevor Nyakane remains one of South Africa’s most accomplished rugby players, having played a crucial role in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023.

Handre Pollard gets a new ambassadorial role

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has taken on a new role away from the pitch, becoming the ambassador for a premium brandy brand recently launched in South Africa.

The partnership was revealed playfully, with Pollard surprising shoppers in disguise during an appearance at Checkers.

Source: Briefly News