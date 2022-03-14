Adored and humourous SA politician Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his Sunday dish of pap and chicken

He shared that he ordered the mean from an eatery in NkowaNkowa township outside Tzaneen

Many Mzansi online users responded to the post with humour with others expressing relief at the edible looking dish

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SA politician turned social media icon Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to share some images of his Sunday kos from a local eatery in Limpopo.

Tito Mboweni shared images of his Sunday dish courtesy of a Limpopo kasi restaurant. Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images and @tito_mboweni/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The former finance minister gave his pots and pans –and the infamous garlic and tomatoes- a break this past weekend when he treated himself to some traditional cuisine by Muyi Enterprise and judging by his post, it was quite a delight.

“Today I decided to order a free-range chicken and pap from Muyi Enterprise, NkowaNkowa Township, outside Tzaneen. Nice!”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Some Mzansi online users were pleasantly surprised to see Mboweni eat a visually appealing dish for a change. Others still poked fun at the post by sharing their critique of his dining area in the images.

@AndiMakinana asked:

“Have you ever heard of those edible things people grow in their gardens; with leaves, roots, stems, etc, and come in different shapes and colours?”

@KeswaNomkhosi said:

“@uNcuthu batsi change your man's dining area sis.”

@SincediweN asked

“Why vele unganamfazi?”

@MonteBlanq commented:

“Bra Tito should also appear at Chicken Licken adverts or Nandos. The Rasta of Cooking.”

@javulaniChauke wrote:

“You should have taken some notes. Hi karhele hi matamatisi mo tsemiwa hi banga.”

@MariusdeBeer replied:

“I recognise a chicken wing. Whatever the rest is, it's not chicken.”

Tito Mboweni shares 'protein rich meal' he wanted to serve guests

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on Twitter’s favourite uncle, Tito Mboweni, who took to social media to share some photos of some quality time spent with loved ones as well as the interesting meal he wanted to serve them.

The tweet features happy images of himself and his visitors from Limpopo and one of a rather interesting meal of what appears to be fried locusts.

The former finance minister captioned the post:

“Sometimes, I wanted to feed the visitors with this protein concentrated meal!! @golimpopo.”

Source: Briefly News