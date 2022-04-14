A social media user identified on Twitter as SMiTHiE has shown off the luxurious furnishings in his current abode

The young man uploaded four photos flexing the stunning interior in his bedroom and living room

Many netizens were impressed by the adorable features and headed to the comment section to express admiration

After making it in life, a young man identified as Alhaji Beardless Smallie has shown off his success with photos showing the luxury interior of his current abode.

Smallie uploaded several photos posing on his comfy bed in his expensive bedroom and large living room.

According to the young man, he has elevated from poverty and is now doing better in life.

Celebrating the big win

''Alhamdullillah, I left the trenches,'' he captioned the images.

Alhaji Beardless Smallie uploaded four different frames, which have garnered the interest of social media users.

As of the time of writing this report, his post had gathered over 3,000 retweets, more than 102 quote tweets, and over 27,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Social media comments

@DanielRegha observed:

''Smithie, you look great in your uploaded pics. I love the first frame, but the dyed hair doesn't suit you.

''Glad to see you are putting on weight. By the way, mix some tomato paste with honey and apply to the face or apply aloe vera gel and rinse afterward to help clear your dark spots.''

Singer @IAmENISA commented:

''Congrats, Smithie. So happy for you! Now the only thing left is to finally grow your beard and your set!''

Saffas show off the luxury homes they built from themselves

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that another South African frequent social media user, Daniel Marven, dropped a truly inspiring story on his timeline.

The well known Twitter user has shared a stunning house he says he built just to inspire the kids that it’s possible to achieve any dream The mansion is built in Mzansi but not clearly indicated where it is and the double-storey house is really attracting positive comments.

Marven says he grew up in a previously disadvantaged community. He says he was never enticed by luxury cars but opted to invest in a property and challenged his followers to show theirs.

