A local lady shared with her online followers what she used her OnlyFans payment to purchase this month

@NomaguguSamke revealed that she was able to purchase a smart TV as well as a blender with money received from the content subscription service

Her Twitter friends had opposing views as some were happy and others imploring her to consider other means of income

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share how she earned some bucks to buy herself a brand new smart TV and blender.

@NomaguguSamke shared a photo on Twitter that showed the large TV placed on a stand in the living room.

A local woman shared how she was able to buy herself a new Smart TV this month. Image: @NomaguguSamke/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the tweet:

“This month’s Onlyfans got me a Smart TV and a blender.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service where content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the "fans". It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view feature. Many people use it to create and promote adult content.

The woman’s online followers had differing views in response to her post. While some were happy for her, others weren’t as impressed by her source of income.

@OhMyAkhona asked:

“And dignity?”

@KonasNedondwe commented:

“Why do you behave like you always looking for approval, angilwi.”

@mokapiisaac shared:

“Babe you are a beautiful strong young woman. You are a focused, blessed, educated, dedicated woman. We can't judge you for what Ramaphosa did not do. You don't need anyone's validation.”

@encryption_1 wrote:

“As much as you are promoting only fans, I wish people could promote education and other things tse ka tswellisang bathong pele like you do.”

@TheZarBillion said:

“After you are done with this OnlyFans stuff you should look into interior design as a career you know how to decorate your place.”

Lady allegedly smashes bae's laptop to deal with his gaming, he connects it to the TV,

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on how one lady who was fed up with her man’s obsession with gaming went to extreme lengths to get his attention.

Twitter account @nocontextfm1 posted a screenshot from the man in question, identified as Tony, who shared an image of two screens showing a football game as well as a broken laptop after his missis smashed it out of frustration.

Tony captioned the post:

“My missis smashed my laptop cos she thought I was on FM too much, it still works hooked up to the TV,” along with laughing face emojis.

Source: Briefly News