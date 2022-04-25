A video of a little boy’s funny reaction to cooked chicken feet has been doing the rounds on social media

The Asian child can be seen looking at the foot and then back at his hand and fingers, seemingly comparing the two

Scores of cyber citizens could not help but laugh in amusement at the TikTok video, which has over 204K likes

A little Asian boy’s innocently amusing reaction to being served a plate of chicken feet gave social media users the giggles.

Cyber citizens were amused by a boy's reaction to his intriguing meal. Image: @mytikfunny/TikTok

The clip was shared online by @mytikfunny and shows the young chap holding one chicken foot in his hand as he observes it carefully.

He can be seen looking at the foot and then back at his hand and fingers, seemingly comparing the two.

Chicken feet are cooked and eaten in many countries. After an outer layer of hard skin is removed, most of the edible tissue on the feet consists of skin and tendons, with no muscle. This gives the feet a distinct texture different from the rest of the chicken meat.

Amused netizens could not help but laugh at the clip. Many responded with witty comments to the boy’s reaction to the meal.

Xukun remarked:

“He is counting his fingers some are missing kkkkkkkkk funny.”

Anthony Thomas826 said:

“He’s thinking am I next.”

justo20213 wrote:

“Confirming if he still feels his fingers.”

Raf Icon replied:

“Let him be sure he is not eating his fingers.”

user6142700238509 commented:

“Let's just make sure this ain't mine.”

Apple User596329226 responded:

“He knows it ain’t right.”

Man shows off his dinner of curried chicken feet and sparks heated debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were divided on their opinions of a dish that was posted on Twitter containing chicken feet. The checked feet were prepared as a curry which further evoked discussion on how best to prepare them.

Twitter peeps shared their take on chicken feet should be prepared while others posted traditional meals that they considered to be a delicacy.

Not completely dispelling the meal for being edible, @PhilaM89 said:

"Such food I'd need for it to be prepared after I have cleaned it myself. Same as tripe."

