A dedicated father took a clip of his cute baby trying to breastfeed from him while the mother was at work

Instagram account @9jawoman shared the cute clip, laughing at both the father and baby’s expressions

Social media users could not get enough of the heartwarming moment and let the dad know that babe thought his lack of milk was a joke

Breastfed babies know what they want and they ain't afraid to latch on daddy to try and get it, LOL! A golden oldie clip had people going “aww” while laughing, again, as a baby snatched her dad’s nipple.

The innocence of a child can teach us a lot. Seeing babies and young children do questionable things out of pure innocence, there is nothing better.

Instagram account @9jawoman shared an old viral clip of a father showing how his baby daughter tried to latch on him when her mother was at work.

The father’s face says it all!

Social media users weigh in on the situation while having a good chuckle

While they feel for the dad, the curtness that this tiny princess was serving left hearts melting over the sweet moment. Babies know their boobies and they don’t care who it is!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@juls_luxuryhomes said:

“She knows you don't have, that's why she's laughing at you.”

@dinneratmatlohas said:

“The little laugh sounds like mockery!”

@abydresses said:

“Well I’ll like to confirm the absence of milk for myself.”

@leegirl222 said:

“The baby like, you funny, where is the milk?❤️”

“Beautiful”: Dedicated father shares sweet pic caring for his child, Mzansi inspired

In other baby and daddy news, Briefly News previously reported that another proud father has inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo caring for his child. The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption.

The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post was going viral and many are seriously impressed.

The sweet moment left many gushing over the dedicated father and his baby.

