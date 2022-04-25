A video of an excited family man being surprised by his family has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, his family gets him to pull on the decorative piece on his birthday cake which reveals a string of R100 banknotes

He proceeds to pull on it with great excitement and SA cyber citizens responded to the post with endearment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One lucky man got the surprise of his life when he sliced into his birthday cake.

A video shared online by Thabiso wa ga Mogane shows the man attempting to cut into his cake before his daughter and loved ones prompt him to pull on the decorative piece on the cake.

A man's reaction to a surprise hidden in his birthday cake had the cyber community in their feels. Image: Thabiso wa ga Mogane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

To his surprise, a string of cash was strategically hidden inside the cake which he proceeds to pull on with great excitement. The happy dad is seen laughing and smiling in the delight of his unexpected fortune.

The Facebook post was captioned:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“The levolo of happiness went from 0-100 real quick once money was spotted by this man!”

Several Mzansi social media users were amused by the cute video and flocked in on the post to share their funny and positive comments:

Magdeline Motlalepule replied:

"This is really awesome wonderful fruitful blessed bornday indeed. He really deserves it.”

Bbr Gwaza KaMhlashana remarked:

“Nice my brother. Yyour family is so sweetie, daughter like father more blessings to the family.”

Nombulelo Phiri shared:

“What a waste of cake.”

Lerato Kgosietsile wrote:

“He deserves it you can see that daddy he's a hard-working man for his family. So cute.”

Maitemosho Ngoepe commented:

“Those who were saying money can't buy happiness look at how happy he is.”

Fortune El Marii said:

“Dear future wife I deserve this kinda loving.”

Man shows off surprise birthday party organised by his wifey

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man took to social media to share a photo of himself at his surprise birthday party that was thrown by his loving wifey.

@Sandile80868242 posted the photo to his Twitter account. He can be seen sitting next to his presents at a restaurant and rocking a “Happy Birthday” sash. He captioned the post:

“My wife planned this surprise party.”

While the gesture seems sweet and thoughtful at most, several South African online responded by poking fun at it. Some chose to tease Sandile for agreeing to wear the sash and others said the party undermined his masculinity.

Source: Briefly News