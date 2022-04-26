A petrol attendant went viral some weeks ago after scoring his law degree and now, the young man is set to launch his career

He has landed his dream job at a top law firm and couldn't be more grateful for the circumstances that allowed him to flourish

Bidding farewell to the service station he worked for eight years was not easy, but his ex-boss let him go with the best of wishes for a bright future

By Farai Diza - Freelance Journalist

Siphesihle Nqoro became an internet sensation in 2021 when his story went viral. He graduated with a law degree while working as a petrol attendant. South Africans from all walks of life were captivated by his determination.

Siphesihle Nqoro worked as a petrol attendant to fund his LLB studies. Now, after graduating in 2021, Nqoro secured his dream job. Photo credit: Supplied.

Nqoro became a petrol attendant - not by choice but by default. He took it upon himself to hustle for a better life and education became the turning point in his life.

His huge workload did not deter him from enrolling for a four-year bachelor of law (LLB) degree at the University of Fort Hare. The 29-year-old would take breaks in between his work shifts as a petrol attendant to study law. He would also dig into his books after his shift.

"I decided I wanted to become a lawyer while at the pumps. The struggle was balancing my work as well as my academics," he explained.

His pursuit of that degree was a tough one but he kept the faith. He invested in education and emerged victorious, birthing a new chapter in his career. What made his journey even more remarkable was the mere fact that he went back to pouring petrol after graduating.

A few months after graduating, Nqoro secured his dream job at a top-notch law firm in East London. The hours he spent pumping fuel while studying were rewarded when he passed his LLB with flying colours. After axing his degree, the go-getter went back to filling up people's cars with petrol while waiting for a job.

Nqoro received a life-changing phone call on the first Tuesday of April when a law firm broke the news he had been waiting for. He was selected to complete his articles.

It was finally time to bid farewell to the service station he had worked at for eight years. He thanked the fuel station owner, Otto Gouws, for allowing him to pursue his aspirations and passions.

"I approached my boss as soon as I received the job offer. He gave me his blessings and advised me to pursue my ambitions," he said.

His former boss had always been very supportive.

Transitioning from being a petrol attendant to wearing a suit during office hours is a challenge Nqoro is embracing.

"Its always difficult moving from one phase to another. I’m apprehensive, but this is the journey I need to take to become an attorney. I’m extremely pleased to be starting this new adventure. Dreams do come true, but it’s all about trusting God and the process," he added.

Nqoro stated that his journey to becoming a lawyer was taking shape as he will be representing clients in court as a candidate attorney.

He sees it as a perfect opportunity to gain experience. He hopes to inspire many people who find themselves in similar situations and on the brink of giving up.

