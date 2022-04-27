A gorgeous man’s inspiring story divided Mzansi men and women on social media, causing some snarky comments

Sibusiso Kotelo dedicated seven years of his life to getting his body into the shape he dreamed of, and he’s a total beast now

Mzansi men feel the man is all muscle and nothing else while the women were climbing through their screens to get to him

A dedicated man shared his inspirational bodybuilding story, however, all it did was turn men salty and women into mush. This kind of body is both the dream and the dread!

Sibusiso Kotelo is a bodybuilder who dedicated seven years to get the physique he has now. Image: Instagram / @sibusisokotelo

Getting into shape is the bane of many people’s existence. Exercise is not for everyone, even if everyone desperately wants to look good.

Briefly News came across Sibusiso Kotelo’s story and took to Facebook to share it. The 26-year-old bodybuilder shared that it took him seven years to achieve his dream body. Hella impressive!

"It always grates me when I hear someone say, 'Yeah he’s got great genetics,' as if to imply that this physique was manufactured as a result of genetic disposition," says the athlete.

Briefly News fans weigh-in: Men had a lot to say and so did the ladies

While his dedication is undeniably inspiring, some Mzansi men spoke it down just because they knew what most women were thinking, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Cyali Mcebisi said:

“It took you seven years for nonsense, all I know having those muscles makes no difference... at night we all lock our doors when we sleep…”

Browneyes Triple M Horns said:

“Ladies come and see what your lazy boyfriends are saying You are sexy my love, don’t listen to these ones they are lazy!”

Itireleng Lesufi said:

“The dude looks good. As a fan of bodybuilding you are on the right track. Hopefully you can compete at the Olympia one day. Hard work does really pay off. Hats off to you my guy.”

Josh Godwin Musuku said:

“Let him find real employment. Not pushing people at night clubs as door bouncers.”

Hunky man does the popular "One Lege" dance challenge and has the ladies falling in love: “You too good”

In other hunky man news, Briefly News reported that one hunky dancer left the ladies hot under the collar with his sensual rendition of the trending “One Lege” challenge.

Ayoub Mutanda (@ayoubm_) took to TikTok to share his now-viral video, which shows him dancing to the song One Lege by multi-talented Nigerian young singer, Jay Hover. He followers the funny dance instructions and is seen bouncing his one leg and pulling funny faces before the beat drops.

Ayoub may as well have broken the internet as his post currently boasts over 3.2 million views on the video-focused social media app.

