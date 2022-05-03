An adorable video of a priceless father and daughter moment has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip shared by Zimbabwean musician Sulu Chimbetu, the pair is seen busting some serious moves to an African song

South African netizens flooded the post with loving messages and props for the old man for bonding with his child

A heartwarming video of father and daughter bonding over a killer dance session was shared on Facebook recently.

In the clip, the girl and her dad are seen busting some fire dance moves in the living room to a fast-paced African song.

The pair is seen laughing and dancing together, much to the delight and admiration of their audience within the clip and on social media. The Facebook post was shared by Zimbabwean musician, Sulu Chimbetu, and was captioned:

“This is so beautiful father and daughter bonding vari mu dendera. Boss Munya pa Mzansi we love you and see you soon. Thank you so much. So much thank you.”

Saffas flooded the post with love and sweet comments, with many admiring the father’s affection:

Munya B Mupfumisi commented:

“Kunzwa masimba ekupinda muzana. Thank you so much Sulu Chimbetu. We truly appreciate & love you. So much THANK YOU!!!”

Carol Tainah Makhura replied:

“I love what I’m seeing I wish all fathers are like this.”

Pee Price wrote:

“Wow, this is sweet. I respect fathers who have fun with their families.”

Prisca Chishowerere said:

“Best father forever God bless you.”

Senior Dudzai Marise replied:

“Very impressive! Sulu everyone like your music coz you very humble auna show off zvako mukoma Sulu Chimbetu.”

