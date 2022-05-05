A man took a chance by taking to social media to as luxury whip brands Mercedes and BMW to be kind like FlySAfair

Twitter user @zwotheramabale is praying that other corporations learn something from FlySAfair’s R8 sale

The people of Mzansi could not agree more and took to the comment section of the post to share what they would like to pay R8, even R100, for

Having felt the excitement that the FlySAfair’s R8 flights brought to the people of Mzansi, a man reached out to luxury whip brands Mercedes and BMW, asking for the same level of kindness.

Twitter user @zwotheramabale would really appreciate a crazy sale on luxury whips, man needs a new ride. Image: Twittwer / @zwotheramabale

Nothing comes free in life, we all know that. However, a ridiculously reduced price crazy sale is definitely something the people appreciate.

Twitter user @zwotheramabale took to social media to out his wishes out to the universe. Calling on Mercedes and BMW the man asked nicely for an affordable sale, and by affordable, he means FlySAfair rates, LOL.

“I hope Mercedes and BMW see what Flysafair is doing”

The people of Mzansi feel the man and put their needs out there

While a nice whipe would be cool, some people are in need of basic things like groceries and petrol. Peeps took to the comment section to share what they would appreciate a crazy sale on.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@JoyNomonde said:

“Petrol stations too”

@rosey_she said:

“Grocery stores ”

@KeneilweMoleba4 said:

“@HyundaiSA please do to me what Flysafair did to others by blessing me with your I20 @ R100❤”

@DMatshoba said:

“And all they can do is double the price - make it R16 we don't mind.”

@Vhuhwavhohau_m said:

@boitumelo_caleb said:

FlySafair sells tickets for just R8 for 1 day only, 30 000 tickets up for grabs for lucky bargain hunters

In related news, Briefly News reported that FlySafair’s annual mega-sale took flight from 9 am yesterday morning and travel enthusiasts could find themselves bagging tickets for just R8.

The low-cost airline is offering 30 000 tickets through the company’s website. The huge sale kicked off in 2015 when the airline sold tickets for R1 each; in 2018, tickets could be purchased for R4; and the year after, tickets were priced at R5.

The incredible sale has caused a frenzy online. FlySafair’s website has been known to not handle the high volumes of traffic. Speaking to Business Insider South Africa, FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon said the company has learnt from its previous mistakes and has “beefed up” its website’s capacity.

