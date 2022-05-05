FlySafair's R8 ticket sale dominated social media as SA citizens waited hours to try get their hands on tickets

FlySafair's mega-sale returned on Wednesday after a two-year break, and it broke Mzansi internet and many hearts

The airline was prepared for backlash as they knew they could not please everyone, and shade is what they got

The only other thing than a riot, protest or looting that the citizens of Mznasi come out in their numbers for is a R8 flight special. FlySafair had one million people virtually lining up to try their luck on Wednesday, 4 May 2020.

The FlySafair's mega-sale returned on Wednesday after a two-year break and the wait was worth it for some but not for most.

Business Insider reported that the airline sold 30,000 tickets at R8 each in just seven hours. With more than one ticket going to most, a lot of people were left feeling hard done by. It was a long wait for nothing.

The random selection process cheesed a lot of people off with some feeling it was nothing more than a marketing ploy. Social media was set alight by many angered Saffas who queued for what seemed like days.

Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer tried to assure peeps that the selection was totally random and that the only control the airline had was how many people were allowed on the site at once.

"Learning from that, we decided to use the random selection option which feels more fair because it is luck of the draw to gain access regardless."

Gordon said the airline understands people’s frustrations and that the long wait and disappointment of not being chosen would lead to a lot of shade on social media. It was anticipated.

"It's human nature to be more vocal when you're upset about something rather than when you're happy with a result, and the reality is that we're never going to please the whole crowd of over a million people trying to get tickets.”

Take a look at what some of the salty citizens had to say:

@PitchNoirFilms said:

“Why put us in queue if you will randomly select people? Shouldn't we have ticket numbers on a first come first served basis according to time stamps of when we initially queued? Lame. Tapping out. #FlySafair”

@Perzarhos said:

“Biggest scam in history after Forex traders #FlySafair”

@Siseko_12 said:

@KaraboTony said:

