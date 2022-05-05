The FlySafair R8 sale had the people of Mzansi going crazy to make sure they got their chance at cheap flights

Facebook page Dala U Crew shared some hilarious pictures showing the lengths some people went to

The people of Mzansi were broken over the pictures, with some sharing their outrageous flight sale stories

When there is a crazy sale on, you'd best believe the people of South Africa are going to be there! The FlySafair R8 sale became a comedy show with people sharing the lengths they went to make sure they did not miss out.

The FlySafair R8 sale had the people of Mzansi doing crazy stuff to get their tickets. Image: Facebook / Dala U Crew

Literally everything is expensive these days. You can’t even get a loaf of bread for R8, so when whole entire plane tickets go on sale for that price, you’d have to be mad to not try your luck.

Facebook page Dala U Crew compiled an album of some of the most hilarious snaps that people shared showing how they were making sure they did not miss their R8 tickets.

From people showering with their devices to others logging in on every device in the household, peeps went in hard!

“So FlySafair was giving away Flight Tickets for R8 & Below is a Summary of South Africans waiting all day to see if they Won...”

The people of Mzansi share their sorry while having a good chuckle

These snaps hit hard as a lot of people know the struggles they faced to try and get tickets. Not everyone was a winner, but these peeps definitely made the blow a little lighter.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Denice Swanepoel Meyer said:

“I tried... Logged in at 7:30 logged off at 19:30... 12 hours, 6 devices... The one chance I got, after putting in card details, didn't accept and said the price no longer available... That was at 19:30... So I switched everything off and we try next year... A day wasted that I could have worked in the garden to burn calories.”

Rene Roux said:

“Lol, yep, that was me today and I didn't even get in even after sitting through all the, 'Be patient, you may be next to be randomly selected' motivational texts and the flou grappies about terminal illness, all that for notta niks, geen airtime vir my, maar at least I still have my R8.”

Gavin Edley Periah said:

“I got in, chose R8 flight on a return Joburg /Durban, boom, next thing gave me an error on both my wife's phone and mine, so just wondering if this was just a goof marketing strategy.”

Florence Tshepiso Masetla said:

“I paid someone to monitor the site for me. And I didn't get anything. Ba hlala ka batho these people.”

Mzansi man wants Mercedes and BMW to follow FlySAfair’s R8 sale, Saffas express needs: “Petrol stations too”

In related news, Briefly News reported that having felt the excitement that the FlySAfair’s R8 flights brought to the people of Mzansi, a man reached out to luxury whip brands Mercedes and BMW, asking for the same level of kindness.

Nothing comes free in life, we all know that. However, a ridiculously reduced price crazy sale is definitely something the people appreciate.

Twitter user @zwotheramabale took to social media to out his wishes out to the universe. Calling on Mercedes and BMW the man asked nicely for an affordable sale, and by affordable, he means FlySAfair rates, LOL.

