A recent graduate sought assistance from a well-known Twitter photoshop guru when he couldn’t attend his graduation ceremony

The young man wrote to Lesedi (@_Hybreed_) asking him to edit his image into him wearing a gown

Well, the photoshop man did just that but also gave the graduate a female physique and Saffas have been in stitches since

A young man who couldn’t attend his graduation ceremony sought help from a popular social media influencer Lesedi (@_Hybreed_) known to manipulate and distort images, often for nothing but pure banter.

The graduate identified as @Thee_Boss_G wrote to Lesedi saying:

“Today was supposed to graduate but I couldn’t. Can you please photoshop wearing a gown please.”

Lesedi was quick to jump on the opportunity to edit the graduate’s original image, but no known could have braced themselves for the end result. The photoshop guru gave the man a woman’s body -with cleavage and all- dressed in a graduation gown.

As if that wasn’t enough he even captioned the image:

“Congratulations young king.”

South African social media users could not help but burst into laughter and crack jokes at the photo edit. Although Lesedi did create another image for the man – with a man’s body this time- users were still amused.

Check out the Twitter post and some of the comments below:

@Nomat_tm wrote:

“Nne kere kea screamer, kudos for fixing.”

@Thandek1402 commented:

“And cleavage yona ingenaphi.”

@Hosi_Welkom said:

“Mara Lesedi are you a normal person? Do you?”

@eddiesto_ reacted:

“Mara ke eng ka wena Lesedi?”

