A video of a schoolboy taking the wheel of a Quantum minibus taxi has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip which has over 65K views, shows the lad wearing a captain hat as he jams to a tune in the driver’s seat

He even shouts orders to his peers as he assumes the superior role and entertained Saffas could not help laughing

South African social media users were left shaking their heads in amusement after viewing a clip of a little schoolboy playing a taxi driver.

The funny video was shared on Facebook by We Love Cabs and shows the child sporting a captain hat while sitting and jamming in the driver’s seat of a Quantum minibus taxi.

A schoolboy took the wheel as he jammed in a taxi. Image: We Love Cabs/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His attitude says it all as the chap takes the role with great pride and even shouts orders to his peers as he moves to the music. The post was fittingly captioned:

“Dlala captain.”

Netizens poked fun at the video and ridiculed that the boy may just have a bright future in the taxi business.

Kgaiwa Jay Poto said:

“Mara captain called this boy yini ngaye.”

Malwande Mvambo commented:

“The boy has a bright future lapha Kwa Santaco.”

Boikanyo BeeKay reacted:

“This is a calling.”

Terrence Zethi Mayaba shared:

“Dlala captain...we love this song here in Harare.”

Siyabonga Ntshekazi remarked:

“Dlala ntwanas, you will one day be the chair of BTA.”

Taxi driving around with road sign stuck in its roof leaves Mzansi amused

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a video of a South African minibus taxi driving around with a road sign pierced into its roof and windscreen has peeps puzzled.

The clip was shared on TikTok by social media user @swazzington recently and shows the car driving around its designated route like nothing is wrong. The post was captioned post:

“Just gotta keep it moving.” And the taxi driver of this damaged vehicle did just that!

While there are no details of the events leading up to the strange wreckage, it appears that the driver of the public mode of transport continued about his day and tasks as normal.

Source: Briefly News