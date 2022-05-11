A kind man did right by his ex by going out and buying her something nice as he wasn’t able to do so when they were together

Briefly News spoke to @_Mashudu_M and he explained his gratitude towards the woman for loving him when he had nothing

The people of Mzansi were not sure about the man’s actions and shared their views in the comment section

Knowing that he never bought his ex anything while they were together, a man felt now that he could, he must. So, he went out and bought her a Samsung S22.

While this might not be a situation you see every day, it definitely is something people can learn from, especially if the breakup wasn’t detrimental.

Twitter user @_Mashudu_M took to social media with a snap of the boujee cell phone, explaining the situation. Now that he has the means, he wants to spoil her.

Ay, we can only but hope the woman is a good person because this is cute!

“I didn't buy anything for my ex when we were still in a relationship, because I had nothing... so today I decided to bless her with Samsung S22.”

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to the kind man and he explained that he has a new bae, however, he will forever be grateful for how his ex loved him even when he had nothing. What an inspiration!

“We got in a long relationship... I had nothing. She's the one who got away... But now I have something as she loved me while I have nothing... I think is better I get something for her. I no longer need her. I have someone now.”

People of Mzansi divided over the man’s kind gesture

While these peeps did not know what we now know, they were left with mixed emotions. Some felt the man was doing the noble things, while others felt exes need to stay in the past.

Take a look at some of the comments:

“There are exes that honestly need to be treated well, even if you don't want them back. Some people don't understand it because they never met such exes, you did well bafo.”

“Continuation - they don’t know how she was there for you, she may have provided you with shelter, food, clothes, love, appreciation, respect and support, so nawe ngoba so grend you did a good thing not forgetting her.”

“So you’re telling us kuthi she failed to wait till you get that good job, now you're showing off ”

